Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Target Price at $24.75

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
