Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

