Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $349.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.90. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $384.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

