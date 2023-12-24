Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.