BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

