Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $94.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

WTFC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.