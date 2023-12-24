MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $432.44 Average PT from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $407.48 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.80 and a 200-day moving average of $379.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.