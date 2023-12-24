The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.09 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

