Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $50.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lumentum by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.