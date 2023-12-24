Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.36 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.