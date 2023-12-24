Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.36 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
