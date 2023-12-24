Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$133.21

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. CSFB set a C$138.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

