Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $284.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

