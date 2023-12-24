Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $136.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $3,758,743 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.