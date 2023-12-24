Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

