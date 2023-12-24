Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

BBD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$52.23 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.