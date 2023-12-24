Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

