L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $227.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

