Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

