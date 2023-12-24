Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.
Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
