Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $172.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

