Critical Comparison: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) vs. Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garden Stage and T. Rowe Price Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group $6.34 billion 3.80 $1.56 billion $7.02 15.37

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A T. Rowe Price Group 5 6 0 0 1.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garden Stage and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus price target of $94.45, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Profitability

This table compares Garden Stage and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group 25.50% 18.79% 14.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Garden Stage on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

