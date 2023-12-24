Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

