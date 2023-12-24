Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $10.94

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $949.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 638.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

