Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $50.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

