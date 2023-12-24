Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ducommun by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

