Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Copart
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 0.8 %
CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.