Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

