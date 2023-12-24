Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

