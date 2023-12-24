Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CARM opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

