Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

