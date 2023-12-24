Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,558 shares of company stock worth $1,687,024.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.