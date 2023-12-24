Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

