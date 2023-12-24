StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

