Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

LPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

