L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.8 %

SCX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Insider Activity at L.S. Starrett

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,129 shares of company stock worth $95,827. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.