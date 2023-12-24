L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.8 %
SCX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: North American Industrials, International Industrials, and Global Test and Measurement. The company was founded by Laroy S. Starrett in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, MA.
