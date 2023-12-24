Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

