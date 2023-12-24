Truist Financial Trims Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Target Price to $23.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $17,864,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

