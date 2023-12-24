HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

