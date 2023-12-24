Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74. Allbirds has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

