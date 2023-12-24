Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

SNDX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

