FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $279.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

