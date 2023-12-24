FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

