HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.27. HEICO has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $212,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

