Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.

NYSE FRT opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

