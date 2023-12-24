Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DYN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,864 shares of company stock worth $164,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $24,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

