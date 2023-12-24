Morgan Stanley Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.