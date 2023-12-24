Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $238.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PODD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $216.18 on Thursday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

