Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,706 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

