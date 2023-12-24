Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,378,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.