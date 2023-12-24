Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
