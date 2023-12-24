Northcoast Research Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $620.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average is $563.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

