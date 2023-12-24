International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.19.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFF opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.